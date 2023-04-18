Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) Is Down -26.38% in 2023 With Lots of Room to Run

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE: VNO) is -26.38% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.53 and a high of $42.67 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The VNO stock was last observed hovering at around $14.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.82% off its average median price target of $18.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 33.39% off the consensus price target high of $23.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are -27.67% lower than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $15.32, the stock is 4.26% and -16.34% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.44 million and changing 5.66% at the moment leaves the stock -34.44% off its SMA200. VNO registered -63.62% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -29.24%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.64 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $28.23.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 0.13% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -34.28%, and is -0.07% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.70% over the week and 5.97% over the month.

Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) has around 3146 employees, a market worth around $3.00B and $1.80B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -22.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 22.27% and -64.10% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.90%).

Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) is a “Hold”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.40, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 5 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Vornado Realty Trust is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/31/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -505.10% this year.

Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 191.78M, and float is at 176.25M with Short Float at 12.35%.

Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

Vornado Realty Trust (VNO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include JBG SMITH Properties (JBGS) that is trading -49.28% down over the past 12 months and Broadstone Net Lease Inc. (BNL) that is -25.62% lower over the same period. Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (EPRT) is -3.73% down on the 1-year trading charts.