What should you know before buying stock in W&T Offshore Inc. (WTI)

W&T Offshore Inc. (NYSE: WTI) is -12.01% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.57 and a high of $9.16 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The WTI stock was last observed hovering at around $5.13 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.22% off its average median price target of $9.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 57.3% off the consensus price target high of $11.50 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 38.62% higher than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.91, the stock is -2.75% and -9.33% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.59 million and changing -4.29% at the moment leaves the stock -17.23% off its SMA200. WTI registered 14.72% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -32.83%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.08 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.04.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 4.47% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -18.30%, and is -2.96% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.39% over the week and 4.89% over the month.

W&T Offshore Inc. (WTI) has around 365 employees, a market worth around $741.56M and $921.00M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 3.09. Profit margin for the company is 25.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 37.54% and -46.40% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (57.10%).

W&T Offshore Inc. (WTI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for W&T Offshore Inc. (WTI) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 646.50% this year.

W&T Offshore Inc. (WTI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 143.49M, and float is at 93.99M with Short Float at 13.93%.

W&T Offshore Inc. (WTI) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at W&T Offshore Inc. (WTI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 9 times.

W&T Offshore Inc. (WTI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Callon Petroleum Company (CPE) that is trading -40.54% down over the past 12 months.