Why Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao (CBD) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao (NYSE: CBD) is -1.29% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.54 and a high of $5.08 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CBD stock was last observed hovering at around $3.03 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03% off its average median price target of $4.32 for the next 12 months. It is also 59.25% off the consensus price target high of $7.51 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -13.75% lower than the price target low of $2.69 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.06, the stock is 7.35% and 0.84% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.95 million and changing 0.99% at the moment leaves the stock -11.31% off its SMA200. CBD registered -39.05% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -20.10%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.12 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.07.

The stock witnessed a 12.92% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -14.53%, and is 5.52% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.40% over the week and 3.77% over the month.

Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao (CBD) has around 110000 employees, a market worth around $841.56M and $3.52B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -1.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 20.47% and -39.75% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.50%).

Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao (CBD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao (CBD) is a “Hold”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/24/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -112.70% this year.

Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao (CBD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 269.00M, and float is at 158.93M with Short Float at 1.88%.

Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao (CBD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Weis Markets Inc. (WMK) that is trading 7.08% up over the past 12 months and The Kroger Co. (KR) that is -18.05% lower over the same period. Walmart Inc. (WMT) is -4.90% down on the 1-year trading charts.