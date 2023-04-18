Why should you keep an eye on Paychex Inc. (PAYX)?

Paychex Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYX) is -5.18% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $105.66 and a high of $141.27 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PAYX stock was last observed hovering at around $107.92 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.65% off its average median price target of $120.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.74% off the consensus price target high of $140.00 offered by 19 analysts, but current levels are -4.35% lower than the price target low of $105.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $109.57, the stock is -0.25% and -1.78% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.78 million and changing 1.53% at the moment leaves the stock -7.03% off its SMA200. PAYX registered -20.54% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -0.63%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.77 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $17.44.

The stock witnessed a 0.83% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.93%, and is 0.25% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.66% over the week and 2.27% over the month.

Paychex Inc. (PAYX) has around 16000 employees, a market worth around $39.99B and $4.92B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 26.42 and Fwd P/E is 23.88. Profit margin for the company is 30.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 3.70% and -22.44% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (36.20%).

Paychex Inc. (PAYX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Paychex Inc. (PAYX) is a “Hold”. 19 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 13 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Paychex Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/28/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 26.60% this year.

Paychex Inc. (PAYX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 360.50M, and float is at 321.66M with Short Float at 3.16%.

Paychex Inc. (PAYX) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at Paychex Inc. (PAYX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Saunders-McClendon Karen E.,the company’sVP, Chief Human Resources Offi. SEC filings show that Saunders-McClendon Karen E. sold 215 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 14 at a price of $107.92 per share for a total of $23203.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3929.0 shares.

Paychex Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 13 that Gibson John B (President and CEO) sold a total of 194 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 13 and was made at $120.31 per share for $23340.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 52792.0 shares of the PAYX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 28, Gioja Michael E (Sr. Vice President) disposed off 13,744 shares at an average price of $115.30 for $1.58 million. The insider now directly holds 33,268 shares of Paychex Inc. (PAYX).

Paychex Inc. (PAYX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Oracle Corporation (ORCL) that is trading 19.86% up over the past 12 months and Intuit Inc. (INTU) that is -6.45% lower over the same period. Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP) is -6.67% down on the 1-year trading charts.