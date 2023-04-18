Why should you keep an eye on Union Pacific Corporation (UNP)?

Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) is -3.39% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $183.69 and a high of $250.52 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The UNP stock was last observed hovering at around $198.53 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.51% off its average median price target of $222.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 18.35% off the consensus price target high of $245.00 offered by 30 analysts, but current levels are -13.66% lower than the price target low of $176.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $200.04, the stock is 2.61% and 0.21% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.74 million and changing 0.76% at the moment leaves the stock -4.42% off its SMA200. UNP registered -18.23% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 1.68%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.24 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.34.

The stock witnessed a 3.70% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.19%, and is 0.84% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.36% over the week and 1.83% over the month.

Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) has around 33179 employees, a market worth around $121.70B and $24.88B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 17.83 and Fwd P/E is 15.91. Profit margin for the company is 28.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 8.90% and -20.15% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.30%).

Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) is a “Overweight”. 30 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 14 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Union Pacific Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/20/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 12.70% this year.

Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 612.50M, and float is at 609.91M with Short Float at 0.96%.

Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) Insider Activity

A total of 52 insider transactions have happened at Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 17 and purchases happening 35 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Whited Elizabeth F,the company’sEVP SUSTAINABILITY & STRATEGY. SEC filings show that Whited Elizabeth F sold 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 27 at a price of $213.00 per share for a total of $0.53 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39080.0 shares.

Union Pacific Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 24 that Finley Teresa (Director) bought a total of 1,380 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 24 and was made at $188.26 per share for $0.26 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1380.0 shares of the UNP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 21, Rocker Kenyatta G (EVP MARKETING & SALES) disposed off 4,018 shares at an average price of $250.00 for $1.0 million. The insider now directly holds 41,177 shares of Union Pacific Corporation (UNP).

Union Pacific Corporation (UNP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include CSX Corporation (CSX) that is -12.73% lower over the past 12 months. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC) is -19.63% down on the 1-year trading charts.