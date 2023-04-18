Will Revelation Biosciences Inc. (REVB) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Revelation Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: REVB) is -82.42% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.95 and a high of $67.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The REVB stock was last observed hovering at around $1.19 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02%.

Currently trading at $1.17, the stock is -8.20% and -50.93% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 12.3 million and changing -1.68% at the moment leaves the stock -89.38% off its SMA200. REVB registered -96.59% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -85.92%. The firm has a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$1.01.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -28.22% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -87.44%, and is 1.74% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 24.92% over the week and 14.13% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 23.09% and -98.28% from its 52-week high.

Revelation Biosciences Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/14/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -12.70% this year.

Revelation Biosciences Inc. (REVB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 4.51M, and float is at 4.04M with Short Float at 2.36%.

Revelation Biosciences Inc. (REVB) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Revelation Biosciences Inc. (REVB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.