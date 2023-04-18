Will The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) is -36.62% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $45.00 and a high of $86.63 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SCHW stock was last observed hovering at around $50.77 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.0%.

Currently trading at $52.77, the stock is -0.49% and -20.18% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 52.3 million and changing 3.94% at the moment leaves the stock -27.00% off its SMA200. SCHW registered -37.05% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -28.76%.

The stock witnessed a -8.83% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -36.41%, and is 2.03% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.68% over the week and 4.35% over the month.

The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) has around 35300 employees, a market worth around $94.61B and $22.31B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.06 and Fwd P/E is 11.62. Profit margin for the company is 29.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 17.27% and -39.09% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.70%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 24.00% this year.

The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.86B, and float is at 1.62B with Short Float at 1.55%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) Insider Activity

A total of 95 insider transactions have happened at The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 65 and purchases happening 30 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Brown Marianne Catherine,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Brown Marianne Catherine bought 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 28 at a price of $53.47 per share for a total of $0.27 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 9984.0 shares.

The Charles Schwab Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 17 that Clark Bernard J. (MD, Head of Adivsor Services) bought a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 17 and was made at $54.83 per share for $0.27 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.12 million shares of the SCHW stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 17, MARTIN-FLICKINGER GERRI (Director) acquired 3,700 shares at an average price of $54.16 for $0.2 million. The insider now directly holds 8,455 shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW).

The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Blackstone Inc. (BX) that is trading -24.78% down over the past 12 months and Morgan Stanley (MS) that is 6.13% higher over the same period. BlackRock Inc. (BLK) is -2.43% down on the 1-year trading charts.