Will Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) is -0.18% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $63.55 and a high of $124.05 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ZM stock was last observed hovering at around $69.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.88% off its average median price target of $84.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 35.6% off the consensus price target high of $105.00 offered by 34 analysts, but current levels are 0.56% higher than the price target low of $68.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $67.62, the stock is -4.05% and -6.88% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.92 million and changing -2.71% at the moment leaves the stock -16.54% off its SMA200. ZM registered -41.14% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -9.51%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.47 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $46.54.

The stock witnessed a -4.21% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.69%, and is -4.99% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.79% over the week and 3.15% over the month.

Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM) has around 8484 employees, a market worth around $20.06B and $4.39B in sales. Fwd P/E is 15.62. Profit margin for the company is 2.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 6.40% and -45.49% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.60%).

Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM) is a “Hold”. 34 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 24 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Zoom Video Communications Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/23/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -92.40% this year.

Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 293.84M, and float is at 224.01M with Short Float at 5.84%.

Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM) Insider Activity

A total of 65 insider transactions have happened at Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 44 and purchases happening 21 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Crehan Shane,the company’sChief Accounting Officer. SEC filings show that Crehan Shane sold 11,049 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 13 at a price of $68.13 per share for a total of $0.75 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Zoom Video Communications Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 12 that Steckelberg Kelly (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 3,224 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 12 and was made at $69.13 per share for $0.22 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the ZM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 11, Bawa Aparna (Chief Operating Officer) disposed off 7,000 shares at an average price of $69.76 for $0.49 million. The insider now directly holds 46,619 shares of Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM).