XP Inc. (XP) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

XP Inc. (NASDAQ: XP) is -10.50% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.30 and a high of $28.65 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The XP stock was last observed hovering at around $13.87 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.14% off its average median price target of $96.35 for the next 12 months. It is also 89.13% off the consensus price target high of $126.29 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are 80.4% higher than the price target low of $70.06 for the same period.

Currently trading at $13.73, the stock is 16.91% and 6.30% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.52 million and changing -1.01% at the moment leaves the stock -19.23% off its SMA200. XP registered -52.82% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -26.73%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.74 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.19.

The stock witnessed a 18.06% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -17.54%, and is 25.50% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.32% over the week and 5.34% over the month.

XP Inc. (XP) has around 6192 employees, a market worth around $7.44B and $2.71B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.83 and Fwd P/E is 8.12. Profit margin for the company is 26.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 33.30% and -52.08% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.20%).

XP Inc. (XP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for XP Inc. (XP) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

XP Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/15/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -0.10% this year.

XP Inc. (XP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 547.55M, and float is at 388.21M with Short Float at 5.48%.