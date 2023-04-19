Amyris Inc. (AMRS) Is Down -39.71% in 2023 With Lots of Room to Run

Amyris Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRS) is -39.71% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.94 and a high of $4.86 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AMRS stock was last observed hovering at around $0.98 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.06%.

Currently trading at $0.92, the stock is -26.57% and -30.08% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.98 million and changing -6.12% at the moment leaves the stock -55.77% off its SMA200. AMRS registered -79.64% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -61.57%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.96 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$2.75.

The stock witnessed a -27.37% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -42.71%, and is -19.79% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.64% over the week and 9.08% over the month.

Amyris Inc. (AMRS) has around 1598 employees, a market worth around $366.11M and $269.80M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is -1.88% and -81.02% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-140.00%).

Amyris Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/09/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -78.30% this year.

Amyris Inc. (AMRS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 327.81M, and float is at 233.91M with Short Float at 21.07%.

Amyris Inc. (AMRS) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Amyris Inc. (AMRS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by ALVAREZ EDUARDO,the company’sCHIEF OPERATING OFFICER. SEC filings show that ALVAREZ EDUARDO sold 231,368 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 05 at a price of $1.23 per share for a total of $0.28 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.61 million shares.

Amyris Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 21 that Kung Frank (Director) sold a total of 200,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 21 and was made at $3.50 per share for $0.7 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the AMRS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 20, Kung Frank (Director) disposed off 400,000 shares at an average price of $3.60 for $1.44 million. The insider now directly holds 36,488 shares of Amyris Inc. (AMRS).

Amyris Inc. (AMRS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include FutureFuel Corp. (FF) that is trading -22.79% down over the past 12 months and Albemarle Corporation (ALB) that is -2.66% lower over the same period. TotalEnergies SE (TTE) is 28.31% up on the 1-year trading charts.