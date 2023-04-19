Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX): These Numbers Show Where NASDAQ:ARDX Stock Is Going Next

Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ: ARDX) is 71.58% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.49 and a high of $5.12 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ARDX stock was last observed hovering at around $4.92 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.03%.

Currently trading at $4.89, the stock is 10.60% and 29.03% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.17 million and changing -0.61% at the moment leaves the stock 131.78% off its SMA200. ARDX registered 441.17% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 251.80%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $16.53 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$14.14.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 20.74% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 47.73%, and is 6.30% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.89% over the week and 7.11% over the month.

Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX) has around 133 employees, a market worth around $1.02B and $52.20M in sales. Fwd P/E is 23.97. Distance from 52-week low is 897.55% and -4.59% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-51.00%).

Ardelyx Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/11/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 72.10% this year.

Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 192.80M, and float is at 184.91M with Short Float at 9.58%.

Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX) Insider Activity

A total of 42 insider transactions have happened at Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 32 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Rosenbaum David P.,the company’sChief Development Officer. SEC filings show that Rosenbaum David P. sold 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 29 at a price of $4.63 per share for a total of $13888.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.11 million shares.

Ardelyx Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 21 that RAAB MICHAEL (President & CEO) sold a total of 13,449 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 21 and was made at $3.00 per share for $40360.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.9 million shares of the ARDX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 21, Rodriguez Susan (Chief Commercial Officer) disposed off 5,586 shares at an average price of $3.00 for $16764.0. The insider now directly holds 355,131 shares of Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX).

Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) that is trading 8.65% up over the past 12 months and Sanofi (SNY) that is -0.46% lower over the same period. Abbott Laboratories (ABT) is -11.50% down on the 1-year trading charts.