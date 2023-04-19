Are we looking at the next big move in CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY)?

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAY) is 56.94% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.67 and a high of $10.10 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CBAY stock was last observed hovering at around $9.99 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.15% off its average median price target of $13.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 48.21% off the consensus price target high of $19.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -23.0% lower than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.84, the stock is 10.70% and 13.92% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.42 million and changing -1.50% at the moment leaves the stock 86.06% off its SMA200. CBAY registered 217.42% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 196.39%. The firm has a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$9.11.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 2.61% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 44.92%, and is 10.31% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.67% over the week and 4.95% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 489.19% and -2.57% from its 52-week high.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY) is a “Buy”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 4.70% this year.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 87.81M, and float is at 80.92M with Short Float at 11.93%.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by KIM DENNIS D,the company’sChief Medical Officer. SEC filings show that KIM DENNIS D sold 112,219 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 17 at a price of $9.54 per share for a total of $1.07 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20000.0 shares.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 13 that KIM DENNIS D (Chief Medical Officer) sold a total of 7,781 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 13 and was made at $8.98 per share for $69880.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 20000.0 shares of the CBAY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 28, KIM DENNIS D (Chief Medical Officer) disposed off 100 shares at an average price of $8.98 for $898.0. The insider now directly holds 20,000 shares of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY).

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) that is trading -9.39% down over the past 12 months and Pfizer Inc. (PFE) that is -23.66% lower over the same period. Xencor Inc. (XNCR) is 6.78% up on the 1-year trading charts.