Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC): These Numbers Show Where NASDAQ:ARCC Stock Is Going Next

Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: ARCC) is -1.14% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.51 and a high of $22.54 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ARCC stock was last observed hovering at around $18.42 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.16% off its average median price target of $21.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.92% off the consensus price target high of $24.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are -1.44% lower than the price target low of $18.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $18.26, the stock is 1.67% and -2.16% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.41 million and changing -0.87% at the moment leaves the stock -3.58% off its SMA200. ARCC registered -15.96% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 3.32%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $15.42 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.19.

The stock witnessed a 4.76% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.34%, and is 0.22% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.99% over the week and 1.88% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 15.34 and Fwd P/E is 8.04. Distance from 52-week low is 10.63% and -19.00% from its 52-week high.

Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC) is a “Buy”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ares Capital Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/26/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 17.80% this year.

Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 544.58M, and float is at 535.79M with Short Float at 3.65%.

Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by ROLL PENELOPE F,the company’sChief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that ROLL PENELOPE F bought 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 16 at a price of $17.44 per share for a total of $52320.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 60500.0 shares.

Ares Capital Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 15 that ROLL PENELOPE F (Chief Financial Officer) bought a total of 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 15 and was made at $17.50 per share for $52500.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 57500.0 shares of the ARCC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 14, ROLL PENELOPE F (Chief Financial Officer) acquired 2,500 shares at an average price of $19.04 for $47600.0. The insider now directly holds 54,500 shares of Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC).