Blue Star Foods Corp. (BSFC) down -66.27% since start of the year

Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ: BSFC) is -66.27% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.11 and a high of $1.68 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BSFC stock was last observed hovering at around $0.14 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01% off its average median price target of $3.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 95.67% off the consensus price target high of $3.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 95.67% higher than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.13, the stock is -7.42% and -25.22% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.67 million and changing -5.00% at the moment leaves the stock -80.98% off its SMA200. BSFC registered -91.67% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -85.56%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.99 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$1.16.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 3.61% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -68.63%, and is -0.74% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.36% over the week and 15.52% over the month.

Blue Star Foods Corp. (BSFC) has around 21 employees, a market worth around $6.05M and $12.30M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -62.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 18.54% and -91.97% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-21.60%).

Blue Star Foods Corp. (BSFC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Blue Star Foods Corp. (BSFC) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Blue Star Foods Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/15/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 51.40% this year.

Blue Star Foods Corp. (BSFC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 25.17M, and float is at 9.86M with Short Float at 9.03%.

Blue Star Foods Corp. (BSFC) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Blue Star Foods Corp. (BSFC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Herian Nubar,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Herian Nubar bought 1,672 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 13 at a price of $0.44 per share for a total of $736.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 40005.0 shares.

Blue Star Foods Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 12 that Herian Nubar (Director) bought a total of 1,493 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 12 and was made at $8.28 per share for $12359.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 38333.0 shares of the BSFC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 26, Guzy Jeffrey J (Director) acquired 1,000 shares at an average price of $0.97 for $970.0. The insider now directly holds 33,409 shares of Blue Star Foods Corp. (BSFC).