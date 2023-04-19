Canoo Inc. (GOEV) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ: GOEV) is -41.59% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.50 and a high of $5.26 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GOEV stock was last observed hovering at around $0.75 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.03%.

Currently trading at $0.72, the stock is 17.70% and -0.26% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 15.23 million and changing -3.78% at the moment leaves the stock -59.17% off its SMA200. GOEV registered -85.60% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -44.31%. The firm has a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$0.61.

The stock witnessed a 22.57% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -45.98%, and is 26.93% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.23% over the week and 10.47% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 42.91% and -86.34% from its 52-week high.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -18.80% this year.

Canoo Inc. (GOEV) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 475.09M, and float is at 278.62M with Short Float at 22.88%.

Canoo Inc. (GOEV) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at Canoo Inc. (GOEV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Ruiz Hector M.,the company’sGENERAL COUNSEL, CORP SECY. SEC filings show that Ruiz Hector M. sold 3,380 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 03 at a price of $0.65 per share for a total of $2197.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.29 million shares.

Canoo Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 03 that MURTHY RAMESH (SVP and CAO) sold a total of 3,250 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 03 and was made at $0.65 per share for $2112.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.29 million shares of the GOEV stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 16, Ruiz Hector M. (GENERAL COUNSEL, CORP SECY) disposed off 1,069 shares at an average price of $0.57 for $609.0. The insider now directly holds 290,911 shares of Canoo Inc. (GOEV).