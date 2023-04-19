Check out this: Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH) could be on the verge of a big rally

Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH) is -14.00% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $128.67 and a high of $339.92 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ENPH stock was last observed hovering at around $224.92 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.95% off its average median price target of $295.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 37.57% off the consensus price target high of $365.00 offered by 41 analysts, but current levels are -8.51% lower than the price target low of $210.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $227.87, the stock is 12.98% and 9.80% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.6 million and changing 1.31% at the moment leaves the stock -11.05% off its SMA200. ENPH registered 19.61% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -4.20%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $11.43 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $51.22.

The stock witnessed a 24.09% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.24%, and is 15.74% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.03% over the week and 5.02% over the month.

Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH) has around 2821 employees, a market worth around $31.33B and $2.33B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 83.22 and Fwd P/E is 30.79. Profit margin for the company is 17.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 77.10% and -32.96% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (18.60%).

Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH) is a “Overweight”. 41 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 5 think it is a “Overweight”. 26 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Enphase Energy Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/25/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 170.30% this year.

Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 136.23M, and float is at 133.17M with Short Float at 4.50%.

Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH) Insider Activity

A total of 75 insider transactions have happened at Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 58 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MORA RICHARD,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that MORA RICHARD sold 4,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 03 at a price of $214.62 per share for a total of $0.97 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1600.0 shares.

Enphase Energy Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 21 that RANHOFF DAVID A (EVP & Chief Commercial Officer) sold a total of 7,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 21 and was made at $203.25 per share for $1.52 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 97102.0 shares of the ENPH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 14, Kothandaraman Badrinarayanan (President & CEO) disposed off 36,327 shares at an average price of $327.65 for $11.9 million. The insider now directly holds 1,131,459 shares of Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH).

Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) that is trading -6.22% down over the past 12 months and Eaton Corporation plc (ETN) that is 17.00% higher over the same period. TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) is 5.68% up on the 1-year trading charts.