Check out this: Gossamer Bio Inc. (GOSS) could be on the verge of a big rally

Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: GOSS) is -54.85% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.96 and a high of $15.19 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GOSS stock was last observed hovering at around $1.06 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.08% off its average median price target of $6.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 93.47% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are 34.67% higher than the price target low of $1.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.98, the stock is -14.40% and -37.97% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.09 million and changing -7.58% at the moment leaves the stock -86.50% off its SMA200. GOSS registered -88.93% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -91.95%. The firm has a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$0.37.

The stock witnessed a 1.94% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -54.00%, and is -14.06% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.43% over the week and 13.25% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 2.05% and -93.55% from its 52-week high.

Gossamer Bio Inc. (GOSS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Gossamer Bio Inc. (GOSS) is a “Overweight”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Gossamer Bio Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 13.30% this year.

Gossamer Bio Inc. (GOSS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 94.39M, and float is at 89.93M with Short Float at 18.97%.

Gossamer Bio Inc. (GOSS) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Gossamer Bio Inc. (GOSS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Giraudo Bryan,the company’sCOO/CFO. SEC filings show that Giraudo Bryan bought 55,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 04 at a price of $1.02 per share for a total of $56094.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.13 million shares.

Gossamer Bio Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 22 that Hasnain Faheem (President & CEO) bought a total of 440,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 22 and was made at $1.14 per share for $0.5 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4.5 million shares of the GOSS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 21, Hasnain Faheem (President & CEO) acquired 269,389 shares at an average price of $1.20 for $0.32 million. The insider now directly holds 4,055,397 shares of Gossamer Bio Inc. (GOSS).

Gossamer Bio Inc. (GOSS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading -10.50% down over the past 12 months and Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) that is 32.13% higher over the same period. AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) is -1.68% down on the 1-year trading charts.