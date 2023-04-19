Check out this: TeraWulf Inc. (WULF) could be on the verge of a big rally

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ: WULF) is 134.37% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.54 and a high of $6.24 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The WULF stock was last observed hovering at around $1.44 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.12% off its average median price target of $1.67 for the next 12 months. It is also 6.59% off the consensus price target high of $1.67 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 6.59% higher than the price target low of $1.67 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.56, the stock is 56.12% and 98.44% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.81 million and changing 8.33% at the moment leaves the stock 47.33% off its SMA200. WULF registered -72.54% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 43.12%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $26.85 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$10.40.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 156.79% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 52.94%, and is 9.09% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 18.27% over the week and 14.82% over the month.

TeraWulf Inc. (WULF) has around 6 employees, a market worth around $306.70M and $15.03M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 191.59% and -75.00% from its 52-week high.

TeraWulf Inc. (WULF) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for TeraWulf Inc. (WULF) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

TeraWulf Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/15/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -141.50% this year.

TeraWulf Inc. (WULF) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 108.84M, and float is at 48.85M with Short Float at 12.87%.

TeraWulf Inc. (WULF) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at TeraWulf Inc. (WULF) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Prager Paul B.,the company’sChief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Prager Paul B. bought 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 11 at a price of $1.37 per share for a total of $0.14 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.47 million shares.

TeraWulf Inc. (WULF): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) that is 19.90% higher over the past 12 months. Photronics Inc. (PLAB) is -2.17% down on the 1-year trading charts.