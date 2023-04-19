CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNSP) on Track to Reach $30.00 in a Year

CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CNSP) is -15.00% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.61 and a high of $11.94 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CNSP stock was last observed hovering at around $2.75 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.71% off its average median price target of $30.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 93.2% off the consensus price target high of $30.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 93.2% higher than the price target low of $30.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.04, the stock is 85.64% and 40.63% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.64 million and changing -25.82% at the moment leaves the stock -53.67% off its SMA200. CNSP registered -82.57% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -66.80%. The firm has a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.53.

The stock witnessed a 82.14% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -19.05%, and is 191.35% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 105.33% over the week and 38.38% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 234.15% and -82.91% from its 52-week high.

CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNSP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNSP) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/11/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 32.00% this year.

CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNSP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.48M, and float is at 1.04M with Short Float at 0.99%.

CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNSP) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNSP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Downs Christopher,the company’sChief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Downs Christopher bought 3,100 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 17 at a price of $3.20 per share for a total of $9920.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 9251.0 shares.

CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 12 that Climaco John M (Chief Executive Officer) bought a total of 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 12 and was made at $0.69 per share for $10408.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 45010.0 shares of the CNSP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 10, Gumulka Jerzy (Director) acquired 7,173 shares at an average price of $0.74 for $5308.0. The insider now directly holds 7,173 shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNSP).