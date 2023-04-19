Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR) Is Down -2.69% in 2023 With Lots of Room to Run

Digital Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: DLR) is -2.69% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $85.76 and a high of $153.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DLR stock was last observed hovering at around $96.20 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.37% off its average median price target of $118.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 44.25% off the consensus price target high of $175.00 offered by 23 analysts, but current levels are -23.51% lower than the price target low of $79.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $97.57, the stock is 4.15% and -4.43% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.47 million and changing 1.42% at the moment leaves the stock -10.77% off its SMA200. DLR registered -32.72% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 7.41%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.80 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $20.09.

The stock witnessed a -3.11% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.69%, and is 3.97% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.05% over the week and 3.78% over the month.

Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR) has around 3412 employees, a market worth around $29.10B and $4.69B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 84.70 and Fwd P/E is 76.95. Profit margin for the company is 7.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 13.77% and -36.44% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.50%).

Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR) is a “Overweight”. 23 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Digital Realty Trust Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/27/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -80.90% this year.

Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 289.40M, and float is at 287.34M with Short Float at 4.98%.

Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR) Insider Activity

A total of 25 insider transactions have happened at Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 17 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Corey Dyer,the company’sEVP, CHIEF REVENUE OFFICER. SEC filings show that Corey Dyer sold 4,401 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 10 at a price of $104.19 per share for a total of $0.46 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30026.0 shares.

Digital Realty Trust Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 02 that Sharp Christopher (EVP, CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER) sold a total of 4,235 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 02 and was made at $120.00 per share for $0.51 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the DLR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 01, Lee Jeannie (EVP, GENERAL COUNSEL) disposed off 1,000 shares at an average price of $115.00 for $0.12 million. The insider now directly holds 10,975 shares of Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR).

Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Prologis Inc. (PLD) that is trading -23.96% down over the past 12 months and Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. (ARE) that is -36.65% lower over the same period. Boston Properties Inc. (BXP) is -57.74% down on the 1-year trading charts.