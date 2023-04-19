DoorDash Inc. (DASH) Is Up 27.80% in 2023 With Lots of Room to Run

DoorDash Inc. (NYSE: DASH) is 27.80% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $41.37 and a high of $108.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The DASH stock was last observed hovering at around $60.62 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.77% off its average median price target of $77.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 38.83% off the consensus price target high of $102.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -55.97% lower than the price target low of $40.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $62.39, the stock is 2.18% and 4.93% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.55 million and changing 2.92% at the moment leaves the stock 5.90% off its SMA200. DASH registered -42.92% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 44.89%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.29 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$21.07.

The stock witnessed a 4.61% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 14.54%, and is -0.84% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.14% over the week and 3.67% over the month.

DoorDash Inc. (DASH) has around 16800 employees, a market worth around $24.35B and $6.58B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -20.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 50.83% and -42.49% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-16.20%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -164.50% this year.

DoorDash Inc. (DASH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 387.33M, and float is at 357.94M with Short Float at 5.68%.

DoorDash Inc. (DASH) Insider Activity

A total of 176 insider transactions have happened at DoorDash Inc. (DASH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 145 and purchases happening 31 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Xu Tony,the company’sChief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Xu Tony sold 132,300 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 10 at a price of $59.61 per share for a total of $7.89 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

DoorDash Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 10 that Tang Stanley (Director) sold a total of 93,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 10 and was made at $59.61 per share for $5.54 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 31759.0 shares of the DASH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 06, Tang Stanley (Director) disposed off 93,000 shares at an average price of $59.19 for $5.5 million. The insider now directly holds 31,759 shares of DoorDash Inc. (DASH).