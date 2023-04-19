Dropbox Inc. (DBX) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Dropbox Inc. (NASDAQ: DBX) is -1.03% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $18.71 and a high of $24.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DBX stock was last observed hovering at around $22.05 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.1%.

Currently trading at $22.15, the stock is 4.38% and 3.64% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.53 million and changing 0.45% at the moment leaves the stock 0.36% off its SMA200. DBX registered -3.99% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 9.82%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.57 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $16.15.

The stock witnessed a 10.69% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.64%, and is 6.70% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.26% over the week and 2.00% over the month.

Dropbox Inc. (DBX) has around 3118 employees, a market worth around $7.77B and $2.32B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.94 and Fwd P/E is 11.58. Profit margin for the company is 23.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 18.38% and -11.36% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (40.70%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 82.00% this year.

Dropbox Inc. (DBX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 352.20M, and float is at 262.57M with Short Float at 6.01%.

Dropbox Inc. (DBX) Insider Activity

A total of 25 insider transactions have happened at Dropbox Inc. (DBX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 24 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Regan Timothy,the company’sChief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Regan Timothy sold 1,723 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 14 at a price of $22.00 per share for a total of $37906.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.66 million shares.

Dropbox Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 10 that Volkmer Bart (Chief Legal Officer) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 10 and was made at $21.01 per share for $0.21 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.38 million shares of the DBX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 04, Houston Andrew (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 162,500 shares at an average price of $21.31 for $3.46 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Dropbox Inc. (DBX).