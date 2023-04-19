Heliogen Inc. (HLGN) 2023 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 89.67% Upside

Heliogen Inc. (NYSE: HLGN) is -55.94% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.19 and a high of $4.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HLGN stock was last observed hovering at around $0.33 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02% off its average median price target of $0.65 for the next 12 months. It is also 89.67% off the consensus price target high of $3.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are -6.9% lower than the price target low of $0.29 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.31, the stock is 20.43% and -0.27% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.6 million and changing -7.71% at the moment leaves the stock -75.94% off its SMA200. HLGN registered -93.19% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -84.54%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of -$11.95 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.52.

The stock witnessed a 47.67% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -53.76%, and is 20.91% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 16.74% over the week and 13.88% over the month.

Heliogen Inc. (HLGN) has around 220 employees, a market worth around $52.76M and $13.80M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 63.53% and -93.31% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-127.10%).

Heliogen Inc. (HLGN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Heliogen Inc. (HLGN) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Heliogen Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 0.10% this year.

Heliogen Inc. (HLGN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 194.28M, and float is at 157.25M with Short Float at 5.23%.

Heliogen Inc. (HLGN) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Heliogen Inc. (HLGN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Nant Capital, LLC,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that Nant Capital, LLC bought 7,077 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 13 at a price of $0.25 per share for a total of $1769.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 26.22 million shares.

Heliogen Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 12 that Nant Capital, LLC (10% Owner) bought a total of 172,345 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 12 and was made at $0.25 per share for $43017.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 26.21 million shares of the HLGN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 11, Nant Capital, LLC (10% Owner) acquired 280,219 shares at an average price of $0.25 for $70055.0. The insider now directly holds 26,040,679 shares of Heliogen Inc. (HLGN).