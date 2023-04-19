Intel Corporation (INTC) Analysis & Forecast for 2023

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) is 20.43% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $24.59 and a high of $48.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The INTC stock was last observed hovering at around $32.14 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.31%.

Currently trading at $31.83, the stock is 2.09% and 10.38% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 26.0 million and changing -0.96% at the moment leaves the stock 5.22% off its SMA200. INTC registered -30.30% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 22.85%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.36 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.98.

The stock witnessed a 6.78% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.53%, and is -1.61% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.39% over the week and 2.99% over the month.

Intel Corporation (INTC) has around 131900 employees, a market worth around $133.76B and $63.05B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.31 and Fwd P/E is 16.81. Profit margin for the company is 12.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 29.44% and -34.91% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.50%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -60.00% this year.

Intel Corporation (INTC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 4.17B, and float is at 4.17B with Short Float at 1.94%.

Intel Corporation (INTC) Insider Activity

A total of 77 insider transactions have happened at Intel Corporation (INTC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 34 and purchases happening 43 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by GELSINGER PATRICK P,the company’sCEO. SEC filings show that GELSINGER PATRICK P bought 9,700 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 23 at a price of $25.68 per share for a total of $0.25 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 18700.0 shares.

Intel Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 21 that Holthaus Michelle Johnston (EVP & GM, CCG) sold a total of 695 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 21 and was made at $26.57 per share for $18465.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.18 million shares of the INTC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 31, GELSINGER PATRICK P (CEO) acquired 9,000 shares at an average price of $27.83 for $0.25 million. The insider now directly holds 9,000 shares of Intel Corporation (INTC).

Intel Corporation (INTC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) that is trading 30.15% up over the past 12 months. Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) is 10.19% up on the 1-year trading charts.