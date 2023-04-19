Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) is -8.85% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $150.11 and a high of $186.69 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The JNJ stock was last observed hovering at around $165.67 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -4.66%.

Currently trading at $161.01, the stock is 1.72% and 2.19% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 14.53 million and changing -2.81% at the moment leaves the stock -3.97% off its SMA200. JNJ registered -10.50% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -2.10%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.56 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $18.21.

The stock witnessed a 5.66% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.59%, and is -1.98% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.56% over the week and 1.32% over the month.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) has around 152700 employees, a market worth around $419.05B and $94.94B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 23.90 and Fwd P/E is 14.77. Profit margin for the company is 18.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 7.26% and -13.76% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.40%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -13.70% this year.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 2.61B, and float is at 2.60B with Short Float at 0.49%.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Insider Activity

A total of 356 insider transactions have happened at Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 316 and purchases happening 40 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Swanson James D. SEC filings show that Swanson James D. sold 1,062 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 06 at a price of $154.66 per share for a total of $0.16 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9215.0 shares.

Johnson & Johnson disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 13 that Wolk Joseph J (Exec VP, CFO) sold a total of 14,781 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 13 and was made at $179.60 per share for $2.65 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 35812.0 shares of the JNJ stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 30, McEvoy Ashley (EVP, WW Chair, MedTech) disposed off 73,323 shares at an average price of $175.47 for $12.87 million. The insider now directly holds 41,813 shares of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ).

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) that is trading -4.64% down over the past 12 months and Rogers Corporation (ROG) that is -40.96% lower over the same period.