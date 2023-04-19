Juniper Networks Inc. (JNPR) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Juniper Networks Inc. (NYSE: JNPR) is 3.69% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $25.18 and a high of $37.18 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The JNPR stock was last observed hovering at around $33.57 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.43% off its average median price target of $37.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.93% off the consensus price target high of $43.00 offered by 20 analysts, but current levels are -14.28% lower than the price target low of $29.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $33.14, the stock is -0.70% and 3.53% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.84 million and changing -1.28% at the moment leaves the stock 9.69% off its SMA200. JNPR registered -5.66% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 28.40%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.16 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.08.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 5.78% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.18%, and is -1.49% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.77% over the week and 1.73% over the month.

Juniper Networks Inc. (JNPR) has around 10901 employees, a market worth around $10.68B and $5.30B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 23.17 and Fwd P/E is 12.83. Profit margin for the company is 8.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 31.61% and -10.87% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.30%).

Juniper Networks Inc. (JNPR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Juniper Networks Inc. (JNPR) is a “Overweight”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Juniper Networks Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/25/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 87.60% this year.

Juniper Networks Inc. (JNPR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 323.00M, and float is at 320.20M with Short Float at 2.54%.

Juniper Networks Inc. (JNPR) Insider Activity

A total of 49 insider transactions have happened at Juniper Networks Inc. (JNPR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 35 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by DelSanto Anne,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that DelSanto Anne sold 900 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 03 at a price of $34.15 per share for a total of $30735.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25736.0 shares.

Juniper Networks Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 08 that rahim rami (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 6,250 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 08 and was made at $31.28 per share for $0.2 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.94 million shares of the JNPR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 07, rahim rami (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 6,250 shares at an average price of $31.33 for $0.2 million. The insider now directly holds 943,339 shares of Juniper Networks Inc. (JNPR).

Juniper Networks Inc. (JNPR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) that is trading -1.68% down over the past 12 months and VMware Inc. (VMW) that is 11.14% higher over the same period. Fortinet Inc. (FTNT) is 2.21% up on the 1-year trading charts.