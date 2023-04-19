Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (KPTI) up 22.06% since start of the year

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KPTI) is 22.06% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.45 and a high of $7.81 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The KPTI stock was last observed hovering at around $4.59 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.44% off its average median price target of $8.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 74.06% off the consensus price target high of $16.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are 17.0% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.15, the stock is 9.02% and 19.08% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.51 million and changing -9.59% at the moment leaves the stock -3.42% off its SMA200. KPTI registered -46.79% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -13.36%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.14 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$2.41.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 22.06% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 33.44%, and is -0.24% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 15.32% over the week and 10.23% over the month.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (KPTI) has around 385 employees, a market worth around $472.93M and $157.10M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 69.39% and -46.86% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-49.80%).

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (KPTI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (KPTI) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/08/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -22.40% this year.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (KPTI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 90.03M, and float is at 74.06M with Short Float at 25.78%.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (KPTI) Insider Activity

A total of 22 insider transactions have happened at Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (KPTI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 15 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Paulson Richard A.,the company’sPresident and CEO. SEC filings show that Paulson Richard A. sold 3,497 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 04 at a price of $3.97 per share for a total of $13883.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.82 million shares.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 06 that Paulson Richard A. (President and CEO) sold a total of 3,506 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 06 and was made at $3.16 per share for $11079.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.82 million shares of the KPTI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 01, Paulson Richard A. (President and CEO) disposed off 33,033 shares at an average price of $3.03 for $0.1 million. The insider now directly holds 823,622 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (KPTI).

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (KPTI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) that is trading -9.39% down over the past 12 months and Abbott Laboratories (ABT) that is -11.50% lower over the same period. Exelixis Inc. (EXEL) is -17.11% down on the 1-year trading charts.