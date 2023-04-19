Meta Platforms Inc. (META) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ: META) is 81.06% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $88.09 and a high of $224.30 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The META stock was last observed hovering at around $218.86 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.97%.

Currently trading at $217.89, the stock is 3.82% and 13.12% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 12.23 million and changing -0.44% at the moment leaves the stock 42.18% off its SMA200. META registered 3.67% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 71.89%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.63 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.36.

The stock witnessed a 11.39% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 60.97%, and is 1.89% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.07% over the week and 2.37% over the month.

Meta Platforms Inc. (META) has around 86482 employees, a market worth around $562.00B and $116.61B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 26.07 and Fwd P/E is 17.74. Profit margin for the company is 19.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 147.35% and -2.86% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (16.00%).

Meta Platforms Inc. (META) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Meta Platforms Inc. (META) is a “Overweight”. 55 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 5 think it is a “Overweight”. 34 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 4 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -41.70% this year.

Meta Platforms Inc. (META) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 2.64B, and float is at 2.20B with Short Float at 1.31%.

Meta Platforms Inc. (META) Insider Activity

A total of 150 insider transactions have happened at Meta Platforms Inc. (META) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 60 and purchases happening 90 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Newstead Jennifer,the company’sChief Legal Officer. SEC filings show that Newstead Jennifer sold 393 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 11 at a price of $215.84 per share for a total of $84825.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29367.0 shares.

Meta Platforms Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 04 that Newstead Jennifer (Chief Legal Officer) sold a total of 393 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 04 and was made at $213.12 per share for $83756.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 29760.0 shares of the META stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 28, Newstead Jennifer (Chief Legal Officer) disposed off 393 shares at an average price of $200.00 for $78600.0. The insider now directly holds 30,153 shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (META).

Meta Platforms Inc. (META): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Apple Inc. (AAPL) that is trading 0.71% up over the past 12 months and Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) that is 3.05% higher over the same period. Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) is -17.39% down on the 1-year trading charts.