Ouster Inc. (OUST) Looks Ready for Growth Despite -52.89% Change This Year

Ouster Inc. (NYSE: OUST) is -52.89% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.42 and a high of $4.04 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The OUST stock was last observed hovering at around $0.43 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02%.

Currently trading at $0.41, the stock is -40.99% and -60.17% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 11.45 million and changing -5.73% at the moment leaves the stock -66.98% off its SMA200. OUST registered -89.94% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -49.99%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.90 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$0.95.

The stock witnessed a -56.63% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -67.98%, and is -15.52% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.99% over the week and 10.72% over the month.

Ouster Inc. (OUST) has around 270 employees, a market worth around $170.02M and $41.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is -2.26% and -89.92% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-69.00%).

Ouster Inc. (OUST) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ouster Inc. (OUST) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -11.00% this year.

Ouster Inc. (OUST) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 184.31M, and float is at 123.70M with Short Float at 17.66%.

Ouster Inc. (OUST) Insider Activity

A total of 29 insider transactions have happened at Ouster Inc. (OUST) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SPENCER DARIEN,the company’sChief Operating Officer. SEC filings show that SPENCER DARIEN sold 2,885 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 16 at a price of $0.89 per share for a total of $2568.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.58 million shares.

Ouster Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 15 that Dickerman Nathan (President of Field Operations) sold a total of 43,417 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 15 and was made at $0.85 per share for $37000.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.77 million shares of the OUST stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 14, Dickerman Nathan (President of Field Operations) disposed off 32,270 shares at an average price of $0.90 for $29166.0. The insider now directly holds 813,047 shares of Ouster Inc. (OUST).