Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) 2023 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 22.05% Upside

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE: PM) is 0.12% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $82.85 and a high of $109.81 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PM stock was last observed hovering at around $99.94 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.39% off its average median price target of $115.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.05% off the consensus price target high of $130.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -12.59% lower than the price target low of $90.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $101.33, the stock is 5.05% and 3.06% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.07 million and changing 1.39% at the moment leaves the stock 4.93% off its SMA200. PM registered -0.43% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 18.85%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.08 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.20.

The stock witnessed a 6.90% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.10%, and is 2.73% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.24% over the week and 1.45% over the month.

Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) has around 79800 employees, a market worth around $157.71B and $31.76B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 17.43 and Fwd P/E is 14.55. Profit margin for the company is 28.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 22.31% and -7.72% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (29.30%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -0.20% this year.

Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.55B, and float is at 1.55B with Short Float at 0.53%.

Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) Insider Activity

A total of 39 insider transactions have happened at Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 16 and purchases happening 23 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Barth Werner,the company’sPr.Combusibles&GlobalComb.Mktg. SEC filings show that Barth Werner sold 8,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 02 at a price of $98.35 per share for a total of $0.79 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87321.0 shares.

Philip Morris International Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 17 that Calantzopoulos Andre (Exec. Chairman of the Board) sold a total of 80,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 17 and was made at $100.35 per share for $8.03 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.01 million shares of the PM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 17, Olczak Jacek (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 45,000 shares at an average price of $100.64 for $4.53 million. The insider now directly holds 380,213 shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (PM).

Philip Morris International Inc. (PM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Altria Group Inc. (MO) that is trading -16.08% down over the past 12 months.