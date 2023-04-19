Positives for CleanSpark Inc. (CLSK) as stock gains in recent trading

CleanSpark Inc. (NASDAQ: CLSK) is 146.57% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.74 and a high of $9.97 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CLSK stock was last observed hovering at around $4.39 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.64% off its average median price target of $7.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 58.08% off the consensus price target high of $12.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -0.6% lower than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.03, the stock is 70.96% and 74.96% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 16.56 million and changing 14.58% at the moment leaves the stock 55.77% off its SMA200. CLSK registered -47.66% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 77.74%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.13 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$11.17.

The stock witnessed a 105.31% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 84.93%, and is 62.26% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 16.38% over the week and 11.07% over the month.

CleanSpark Inc. (CLSK) has around 121 employees, a market worth around $374.28M and $122.20M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 189.08% and -49.55% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-9.50%).

CleanSpark Inc. (CLSK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for CleanSpark Inc. (CLSK) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

CleanSpark Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/08/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -232.20% this year.

CleanSpark Inc. (CLSK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 66.39M, and float is at 40.97M with Short Float at 20.64%.

CleanSpark Inc. (CLSK) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at CleanSpark Inc. (CLSK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Vecchiarelli Gary Anthony,the company’sChief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Vecchiarelli Gary Anthony bought 19,400 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 16 at a price of $1.78 per share for a total of $34532.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.15 million shares.