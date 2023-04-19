Salesforce Inc. (CRM) on Track to Reach $225.00 in a Year

Salesforce Inc. (NYSE: CRM) is 49.71% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $126.34 and a high of $200.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CRM stock was last observed hovering at around $197.08 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.42% off its average median price target of $225.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 38.92% off the consensus price target high of $325.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -36.9% lower than the price target low of $145.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $198.50, the stock is 3.05% and 9.63% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.66 million and changing 0.72% at the moment leaves the stock 21.70% off its SMA200. CRM registered 4.80% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 39.57%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.08 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $33.75.

The stock witnessed a 7.38% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 33.70%, and is 5.09% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.64% over the week and 1.84% over the month.

Salesforce Inc. (CRM) has around 79390 employees, a market worth around $197.86B and $31.35B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 963.59 and Fwd P/E is 22.34. Profit margin for the company is 0.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 57.12% and -0.75% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.10%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -85.90% this year.

Salesforce Inc. (CRM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 984.00M, and float is at 967.51M with Short Float at 1.02%.

Salesforce Inc. (CRM) Insider Activity

A total of 463 insider transactions have happened at Salesforce Inc. (CRM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 339 and purchases happening 124 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Harris Parker,the company’sCo-Founder and CTO. SEC filings show that Harris Parker sold 1,250 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 11 at a price of $189.06 per share for a total of $0.24 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99755.0 shares.

Salesforce Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 04 that Harris Parker (Co-Founder and CTO) sold a total of 1,250 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 04 and was made at $198.15 per share for $0.25 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 99755.0 shares of the CRM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 29, Benioff Marc (Chair and CEO) disposed off 725 shares at an average price of $195.24 for $0.14 million. The insider now directly holds 27,671,609 shares of Salesforce Inc. (CRM).

Salesforce Inc. (CRM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) that is trading 3.05% up over the past 12 months and Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) that is -17.39% lower over the same period. Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) is -17.54% down on the 1-year trading charts.