Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SHLS) is -5.72% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.58 and a high of $32.43 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SHLS stock was last observed hovering at around $23.29 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.03%.

Currently trading at $23.26, the stock is 5.47% and -0.79% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.52 million and changing -0.13% at the moment leaves the stock -1.52% off its SMA200. SHLS registered 83.44% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 16.36%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $12.66 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $22.86.

The stock witnessed a 15.66% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -17.05%, and is 1.00% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.72% over the week and 4.54% over the month.

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS) has around 835 employees, a market worth around $4.00B and $326.90M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 49.28 and Fwd P/E is 24.77. Profit margin for the company is 39.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 142.80% and -28.28% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.80%).

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/08/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 48.60% this year.

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 120.30M, and float is at 112.26M with Short Float at 9.93%.

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS) Insider Activity

A total of 40 insider transactions have happened at Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 31 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by TOLNAR JEFFERY,the company’sPresident. SEC filings show that TOLNAR JEFFERY sold 1,415 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 03 at a price of $22.79 per share for a total of $32248.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64629.0 shares.

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 15 that TOLNAR JEFFERY (President) sold a total of 3,575 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 15 and was made at $19.73 per share for $70535.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 66044.0 shares of the SHLS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 14, Whitaker Jason R () disposed off 181,541 shares at an average price of $21.16 for $3.84 million. The insider now directly holds 634,637 shares of Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS).

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Littelfuse Inc. (LFUS) that is trading 10.12% up over the past 12 months.