Skechers U.S.A. Inc. (SKX) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Skechers U.S.A. Inc. (NYSE: SKX) is 19.09% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $31.28 and a high of $49.98 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SKX stock was last observed hovering at around $49.26 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.7% off its average median price target of $54.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.42% off the consensus price target high of $62.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are -8.61% lower than the price target low of $46.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $49.96, the stock is 7.21% and 10.46% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.56 million and changing 1.42% at the moment leaves the stock 22.91% off its SMA200. SKX registered 25.62% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 43.98%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.14 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.12.

The stock witnessed a 12.42% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.09%, and is 2.59% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.88% over the week and 2.27% over the month.

Skechers U.S.A. Inc. (SKX) has around 7800 employees, a market worth around $7.60B and $7.44B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 20.99 and Fwd P/E is 13.23. Profit margin for the company is 5.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 59.72% and -0.04% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.60%).

Skechers U.S.A. Inc. (SKX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Skechers U.S.A. Inc. (SKX) is a “Overweight”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Skechers U.S.A. Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/20/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -49.60% this year.

Skechers U.S.A. Inc. (SKX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 155.16M, and float is at 132.77M with Short Float at 2.85%.

Skechers U.S.A. Inc. (SKX) Insider Activity

A total of 26 insider transactions have happened at Skechers U.S.A. Inc. (SKX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 21 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by NASON MARK A,the company’sExecutive Vice President. SEC filings show that NASON MARK A sold 1,093 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 06 at a price of $45.12 per share for a total of $49314.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18903.0 shares.

Skechers U.S.A. Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 03 that NASON MARK A (Executive Vice President) sold a total of 2,100 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 03 and was made at $46.01 per share for $96616.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 19996.0 shares of the SKX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 02, GREENBERG MICHAEL (President) disposed off 15,756 shares at an average price of $45.16 for $0.71 million. The insider now directly holds 387,030 shares of Skechers U.S.A. Inc. (SKX).

Skechers U.S.A. Inc. (SKX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NIKE Inc. (NKE) that is trading -5.43% down over the past 12 months.