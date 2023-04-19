SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN) Looks Ready for Growth Despite 73.45% Change This Year

SoundHound AI Inc. (NASDAQ: SOUN) is 73.45% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.93 and a high of $18.14 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SOUN stock was last observed hovering at around $2.93 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.14% off its average median price target of $4.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 38.6% off the consensus price target high of $5.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 4.06% higher than the price target low of $3.20 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.07, the stock is 25.74% and 7.16% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 14.97 million and changing 4.78% at the moment leaves the stock 17.45% off its SMA200. SOUN registered a loss of -21.88% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $21.40 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$6.77.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 74.43% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 127.41%, and is 6.97% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.24% over the week and 16.81% over the month.

SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN) has around 430 employees, a market worth around $685.41M and $31.10M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 230.11% and -83.08% from its 52-week high.

SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

SoundHound AI Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -80.90% this year.

SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 199.25M, and float is at 155.94M with Short Float at 7.81%.

SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN) Insider Activity

A total of 19 insider transactions have happened at SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 19 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MARCUS LAWRENCE,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that MARCUS LAWRENCE sold 75,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 24 at a price of $2.02 per share for a total of $0.15 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.8 million shares.

SoundHound AI Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 23 that MARCUS LAWRENCE (Director) sold a total of 48,905 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 23 and was made at $1.95 per share for $95291.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.87 million shares of the SOUN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 23, MARCUS LAWRENCE (Director) disposed off 26,095 shares at an average price of $2.01 for $52360.0. The insider now directly holds 77,337 shares of SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN).