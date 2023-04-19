The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) down -0.23% since start of the year

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE: PG) is -0.23% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $122.18 and a high of $164.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PG stock was last observed hovering at around $151.05 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.16%.

Currently trading at $151.21, the stock is 1.87% and 5.71% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.16 million and changing 0.11% at the moment leaves the stock 6.34% off its SMA200. PG registered -4.64% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 20.89%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.79 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $18.48.

The stock witnessed a 5.79% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.51%, and is 0.37% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.10% over the week and 1.15% over the month.

The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) has around 106000 employees, a market worth around $358.54B and $80.28B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 26.56 and Fwd P/E is 23.85. Profit margin for the company is 17.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 23.76% and -8.30% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (18.90%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 5.60% this year.

The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 2.37B, and float is at 2.36B with Short Float at 0.64%.

The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) Insider Activity

A total of 61 insider transactions have happened at The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 31 and purchases happening 30 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Keith R. Alexandra,the company’sCEO – Beauty. SEC filings show that Keith R. Alexandra sold 5,349 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 01 at a price of $137.34 per share for a total of $0.73 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34150.0 shares.

The Procter & Gamble Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 01 that Moeller Jon R (Chairman, President and CEO) sold a total of 2,151 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 01 and was made at $137.34 per share for $0.3 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.23 million shares of the PG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 01, Schulten Andre (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 1,311 shares at an average price of $137.34 for $0.18 million. The insider now directly holds 35,142 shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (PG).

The Procter & Gamble Company (PG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading -10.50% down over the past 12 months and Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR) that is 15.18% higher over the same period.