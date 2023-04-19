These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (APE)

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: APE) is 7.09% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.65 and a high of $10.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The APE stock was last observed hovering at around $1.63 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.12% off its average median price target of $1.80 for the next 12 months. It is also 66.44% off the consensus price target high of $4.50 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -202.0% lower than the price target low of $0.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.51, the stock is 0.13% and -19.49% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 14.76 million and changing -7.36% at the moment leaves the stock -33.16% off its SMA200. APE registered a loss of -11.18% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.49 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$69.41.

The stock witnessed a 16.15% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -11.18%, and is -0.66% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.01% over the week and 7.37% over the month.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (APE) has around 2787 employees, a market worth around $2.42B and $3.91B in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 132.31% and -85.62% from its 52-week high.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (APE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (APE) is a “Underweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 5 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2023.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (APE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 937.94M, and float is at 936.35M with Short Float at 3.08%.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (APE) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (APE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Antara Capital LP,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that Antara Capital LP sold 2,918,400 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 14 at a price of $1.66 per share for a total of $4.84 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 158.17 million shares.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 05 that Antara Capital LP (10% Owner) sold a total of 1,008,385 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 05 and was made at $1.68 per share for $1.69 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 161.09 million shares of the APE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 04, Antara Capital LP (10% Owner) disposed off 10,050,000 shares at an average price of $1.68 for $16.86 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (APE).