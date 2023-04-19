These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Ford Motor Company (F)

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) is 15.00% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.10 and a high of $15.88 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The F stock was last observed hovering at around $12.68 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.05% off its average median price target of $13.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 39.38% off the consensus price target high of $21.00 offered by 23 analysts, but current levels are -27.3% lower than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $12.73, the stock is 4.58% and 3.15% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 38.78 million and changing 0.39% at the moment leaves the stock 1.07% off its SMA200. F registered -13.60% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 14.61%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.94 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.14.

The stock witnessed a 12.65% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.56%, and is -1.09% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.34% over the week and 2.72% over the month.

Ford Motor Company (F) has around 173000 employees, a market worth around $50.68B and $158.06B in sales. Fwd P/E is 7.76. Profit margin for the company is -1.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 26.05% and -19.82% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.90%).

Ford Motor Company (F) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ford Motor Company (F) is a “Hold”. 23 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ford Motor Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/26/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -111.10% this year.

Ford Motor Company (F) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 4.00B, and float is at 3.89B with Short Float at 4.88%.

Ford Motor Company (F) Insider Activity

A total of 65 insider transactions have happened at Ford Motor Company (F) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 20 and purchases happening 45 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by FARLEY JR JAMES D,the company’sPresident and CEO. SEC filings show that FARLEY JR JAMES D sold 79,921 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 03 at a price of $12.86 per share for a total of $1.03 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.64 million shares.

Ford Motor Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 03 that Lawler John T. (Vice President, CFO) sold a total of 29,821 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 03 and was made at $13.07 per share for $0.39 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.44 million shares of the F stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 03, Galhotra Ashwani Kumar (President, Ford Blue) disposed off 24,850 shares at an average price of $13.01 for $0.32 million. The insider now directly holds 511,605 shares of Ford Motor Company (F).

Ford Motor Company (F): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Tesla Inc. (TSLA) that is trading -43.86% down over the past 12 months.