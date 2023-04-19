Things appear to be looking up for Airbnb Inc. (ABNB)

Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ: ABNB) is 39.40% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $81.91 and a high of $172.61 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ABNB stock was last observed hovering at around $116.17 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.02%.

Currently trading at $119.19, the stock is 1.46% and -0.88% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.16 million and changing 2.60% at the moment leaves the stock 9.48% off its SMA200. ABNB registered -30.18% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 9.19%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.72 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $30.97.

The stock witnessed a 0.88% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 17.70%, and is 4.32% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.27% over the week and 3.03% over the month.

Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) has around 6811 employees, a market worth around $74.79B and $8.40B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 42.71 and Fwd P/E is 29.84. Profit margin for the company is 22.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 45.51% and -30.95% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (22.60%).

Airbnb Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 588.10% this year.

Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 635.54M, and float is at 383.24M with Short Float at 4.25%.

Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) Insider Activity

A total of 109 insider transactions have happened at Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 98 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Gebbia Joseph,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Gebbia Joseph sold 350,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 11 at a price of $113.50 per share for a total of $39.73 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5.45 million shares.

Airbnb Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 11 that BALOGH ARISTOTLE N (Chief Technology Officer) sold a total of 2,750 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 11 and was made at $113.56 per share for $0.31 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.22 million shares of the ABNB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 04, BALOGH ARISTOTLE N (Chief Technology Officer) disposed off 2,750 shares at an average price of $121.68 for $0.33 million. The insider now directly holds 218,784 shares of Airbnb Inc. (ABNB).