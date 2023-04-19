Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) – The 18.43% Upside Potential Remains

Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE: TFC) is -21.33% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $28.70 and a high of $53.63 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TFC stock was last observed hovering at around $34.26 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.41% off its average median price target of $41.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 37.31% off the consensus price target high of $54.00 offered by 26 analysts, but current levels are -9.19% lower than the price target low of $31.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $33.85, the stock is 2.15% and -15.20% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 13.65 million and changing -1.20% at the moment leaves the stock -24.17% off its SMA200. TFC registered -35.08% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -21.28%.

The stock witnessed a 10.77% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -28.21%, and is 0.45% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.78% over the week and 4.24% over the month.

Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) has around 52848 employees, a market worth around $45.76B and $16.64B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.64 and Fwd P/E is 7.33. Profit margin for the company is 35.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 17.94% and -36.88% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.50%).

Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) is a “Overweight”. 26 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 14 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Truist Financial Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/20/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -1.00% this year.

Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.33B, and float is at 1.32B with Short Float at 1.66%.

Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) Insider Activity

A total of 67 insider transactions have happened at Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 15 and purchases happening 52 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by RATCLIFFE DAVID M,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that RATCLIFFE DAVID M bought 13,125 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 10 at a price of $38.08 per share for a total of $0.5 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 39025.0 shares.

Truist Financial Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 27 that Cummins Hugh S. III (Vice Chair) sold a total of 35,229 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 27 and was made at $49.05 per share for $1.73 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.31 million shares of the TFC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 20, ROGERS WILLIAM H JR (Chairman and CEO) disposed off 142,606 shares at an average price of $47.78 for $6.81 million. The insider now directly holds 862,590 shares of Truist Financial Corporation (TFC).

Truist Financial Corporation (TFC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) that is trading 12.12% up over the past 12 months and Bank of America Corporation (BAC) that is -18.66% lower over the same period. Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) is -9.67% down on the 1-year trading charts.