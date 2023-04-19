Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT): These Numbers Show Where NYSE:VRT Stock Is Going Next

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE: VRT) is -9.52% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.76 and a high of $17.88 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The VRT stock was last observed hovering at around $12.57 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.21% off its average median price target of $19.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 52.46% off the consensus price target high of $26.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are 4.92% higher than the price target low of $13.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $12.36, the stock is -5.70% and -14.12% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.71 million and changing -1.67% at the moment leaves the stock -5.09% off its SMA200. VRT registered -0.16% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 20.94%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.36 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.54.

The stock witnessed a -5.79% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -17.38%, and is -1.51% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.84% over the week and 3.89% over the month.

Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT) has around 27000 employees, a market worth around $4.67B and $5.69B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 60.89 and Fwd P/E is 8.66. Profit margin for the company is 1.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 59.28% and -30.87% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.70%).

Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Vertiv Holdings Co is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/26/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -39.00% this year.

Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 377.33M, and float is at 323.34M with Short Float at 3.06%.

Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT) Insider Activity

A total of 14 insider transactions have happened at Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by DEANGELO JOSEPH J,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that DEANGELO JOSEPH J bought 71,600 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 03 at a price of $13.99 per share for a total of $1.0 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 71600.0 shares.