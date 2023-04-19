What should you know before buying stock in American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO)

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE: AEO) is -2.87% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.46 and a high of $18.19 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AEO stock was last observed hovering at around $13.74 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.18%.

Currently trading at $13.56, the stock is 1.45% and -3.89% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.78 million and changing -1.31% at the moment leaves the stock 3.93% off its SMA200. AEO registered -22.51% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 37.39%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.80 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.51.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 5.94% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -12.29%, and is -5.37% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.26% over the week and 3.38% over the month.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO) has around 8000 employees, a market worth around $2.57B and $4.99B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 22.64 and Fwd P/E is 10.76. Profit margin for the company is 2.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 43.34% and -25.45% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.00%).

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO) is a “Hold”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/07/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -70.00% this year.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 191.20M, and float is at 175.68M with Short Float at 8.40%.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO) Insider Activity

A total of 35 insider transactions have happened at American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 18 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Rempell Michael R,the company’sEVP, Chief Operations Officer. SEC filings show that Rempell Michael R sold 2,967 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 10 at a price of $13.56 per share for a total of $40233.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.17 million shares.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 31 that Rempell Michael R (EVP, Chief Operations Officer) sold a total of 5,761 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 31 and was made at $13.33 per share for $76794.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.17 million shares of the AEO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 27, Rempell Michael R (EVP, Chief Operations Officer) disposed off 12,510 shares at an average price of $13.13 for $0.16 million. The insider now directly holds 172,003 shares of American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO).

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Tilly’s Inc. (TLYS) that is trading -14.73% down over the past 12 months and The Gap Inc. (GPS) that is -31.82% lower over the same period. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) is -27.08% down on the 1-year trading charts.