What should you know before buying stock in Geron Corporation (GERN)

Geron Corporation (NASDAQ: GERN) is -14.05% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.18 and a high of $3.84 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GERN stock was last observed hovering at around $2.05 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03% off its average median price target of $5.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 65.33% off the consensus price target high of $6.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 30.67% higher than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.08, the stock is -3.50% and -18.35% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.42 million and changing 1.46% at the moment leaves the stock -13.76% off its SMA200. GERN registered 35.06% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -5.45%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.49k and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$6.60.

The stock witnessed a -17.79% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -34.38%, and is 3.48% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.41% over the week and 5.44% over the month.

Geron Corporation (GERN) has around 107 employees, a market worth around $1.10B and $0.60M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 76.27% and -45.83% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-105.70%).

Geron Corporation (GERN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Geron Corporation (GERN) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Geron Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/02/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -5.10% this year.

Geron Corporation (GERN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 381.16M, and float is at 380.56M with Short Float at 6.45%.

Geron Corporation (GERN) Insider Activity

A total of 14 insider transactions have happened at Geron Corporation (GERN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SCARLETT JOHN A,the company’sChairman, President and CEO. SEC filings show that SCARLETT JOHN A sold 446,668 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 10 at a price of $3.00 per share for a total of $1.34 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Geron Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 09 that SCARLETT JOHN A (Chairman, President and CEO) sold a total of 446,666 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 09 and was made at $3.03 per share for $1.35 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the GERN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 09, GRETHLEIN ANDREW J (EVP, Chief Operating Officer) disposed off 384,719 shares at an average price of $3.03 for $1.17 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Geron Corporation (GERN).

Geron Corporation (GERN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include CTI BioPharma Corp. (CTIC) that is trading -0.88% down over the past 12 months and Bio-Techne Corporation (TECH) that is -19.32% lower over the same period. Incyte Corporation (INCY) is -9.71% down on the 1-year trading charts.