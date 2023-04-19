Why should you keep an eye on Caterpillar Inc. (CAT)?

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) is -5.99% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $160.60 and a high of $266.04 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CAT stock was last observed hovering at around $225.24 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.04% off its average median price target of $260.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 34.72% off the consensus price target high of $345.00 offered by 29 analysts, but current levels are -28.69% lower than the price target low of $175.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $225.20, the stock is 2.05% and -3.32% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.57 million and changing -0.02% at the moment leaves the stock 5.31% off its SMA200. CAT registered -1.15% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 26.38%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.42 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.60.

The stock witnessed a 4.74% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -12.12%, and is 2.09% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.75% over the week and 2.28% over the month.

Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) has around 109100 employees, a market worth around $115.24B and $59.43B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 17.81 and Fwd P/E is 13.13. Profit margin for the company is 11.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 40.22% and -15.35% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.00%).

Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) is a “Overweight”. 29 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Caterpillar Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 7.50% this year.

Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 517.30M, and float is at 511.18M with Short Float at 1.50%.

Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) Insider Activity

A total of 42 insider transactions have happened at Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 25 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by MacLennan David,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that MacLennan David bought 400 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 17 at a price of $249.29 per share for a total of $99716.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3709.0 shares.

Caterpillar Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 09 that Long Suzette M (CLO/General Counsel) sold a total of 8,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 09 and was made at $251.04 per share for $2.01 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 8776.0 shares of the CAT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 06, DICKINSON DANIEL M (Director) disposed off 6,070 shares at an average price of $251.22 for $1.52 million. The insider now directly holds 5,038 shares of Caterpillar Inc. (CAT).

Caterpillar Inc. (CAT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Deere & Company (DE) that is trading -9.17% down over the past 12 months.