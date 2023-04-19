Why should you keep an eye on GameStop Corp. (GME)?

GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) is 17.06% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.41 and a high of $47.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GME stock was last observed hovering at around $22.28 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.67%.

Currently trading at $21.61, the stock is -2.59% and 5.64% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.73 million and changing -3.01% at the moment leaves the stock -15.66% off its SMA200. GME registered -42.67% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -12.26%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.04 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$24.83.

The stock witnessed a 30.18% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.87%, and is -4.76% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.47% over the week and 5.68% over the month.

GameStop Corp. (GME) has around 11000 employees, a market worth around $6.61B and $5.93B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -5.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 40.23% and -54.97% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-23.70%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 21.60% this year.

GameStop Corp. (GME) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 304.50M, and float is at 256.96M with Short Float at 22.07%.

GameStop Corp. (GME) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at GameStop Corp. (GME) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Cheng Lawrence,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Cheng Lawrence bought 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 29 at a price of $22.80 per share for a total of $0.11 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 37088.0 shares.

GameStop Corp. (GME): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Apple Inc. (AAPL) that is trading 0.71% up over the past 12 months and AT&T Inc. (T) that is 1.43% higher over the same period. Best Buy Co. Inc. (BBY) is -21.16% down on the 1-year trading charts.