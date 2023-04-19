Why should you keep an eye on SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG)?

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE: SLG) is -27.34% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $19.06 and a high of $76.74 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SLG stock was last observed hovering at around $24.46 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.04% off its average median price target of $27.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 70.83% off the consensus price target high of $84.00 offered by 19 analysts, but current levels are -44.12% lower than the price target low of $17.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $24.50, the stock is 7.21% and -18.58% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.41 million and changing 0.16% at the moment leaves the stock -36.73% off its SMA200. SLG registered -67.22% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -36.54%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.79 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $34.40.

The stock witnessed a 3.95% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -35.42%, and is -0.12% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.56% over the week and 6.73% over the month.

SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) has around 1137 employees, a market worth around $1.60B and $826.70M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -11.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 28.54% and -68.07% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.80%).

SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) is a “Hold”. 19 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.10, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 5 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

SL Green Realty Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/19/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -122.20% this year.

SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 63.76M, and float is at 62.99M with Short Float at 23.12%.

SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by DiLiberto Matthew J.,the company’sCHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER. SEC filings show that DiLiberto Matthew J. bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 24 at a price of $16.44 per share for a total of $0.16 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 13000.0 shares.

SL Green Realty Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 24 that LEVINE ANDREW S (CHIEF LEGAL OFFICER & GC) bought a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 24 and was made at $16.24 per share for $0.16 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 15000.0 shares of the SLG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 03, HATKOFF CRAIG M (Director) disposed off 9,000 shares at an average price of $34.31 for $0.31 million. The insider now directly holds 2,052 shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG).