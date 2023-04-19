Will Baker Hughes Company (BKR) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ: BKR) is -0.10% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $20.42 and a high of $38.65 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BKR stock was last observed hovering at around $29.15 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.35%.

Currently trading at $29.50, the stock is 3.86% and -1.10% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 11.2 million and changing 1.20% at the moment leaves the stock 6.57% off its SMA200. BKR registered -20.89% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 28.76%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.59 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $25.22.

The stock witnessed a 9.58% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.29%, and is 1.20% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.19% over the week and 2.56% over the month.

Baker Hughes Company (BKR) has around 55000 employees, a market worth around $30.16B and $21.16B in sales. Fwd P/E is 14.33. Profit margin for the company is -2.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 44.50% and -23.68% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.60%).

Baker Hughes Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/19/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -129.10% this year.

Baker Hughes Company (BKR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.01B, and float is at 1.01B with Short Float at 1.45%.

Baker Hughes Company (BKR) Insider Activity

A total of 55 insider transactions have happened at Baker Hughes Company (BKR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 26 and purchases happening 29 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BORRAS MARIA C,the company’sEVP, Oilfield Services & Equip. SEC filings show that BORRAS MARIA C sold 9,811 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 31 at a price of $30.93 per share for a total of $0.3 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59463.0 shares.

Baker Hughes Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 30 that BORRAS MARIA C (EVP, Oilfield Services & Equip) sold a total of 9,811 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 30 and was made at $29.00 per share for $0.28 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 20474.0 shares of the BKR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 01, BORRAS MARIA C (EVP, Oilfield Services & Equip) disposed off 54,000 shares at an average price of $29.42 for $1.59 million. The insider now directly holds 20,474 shares of Baker Hughes Company (BKR).

Baker Hughes Company (BKR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) that is trading -1.15% down over the past 12 months and Schlumberger Limited (SLB) that is 20.62% higher over the same period. Halliburton Company (HAL) is -16.88% down on the 1-year trading charts.