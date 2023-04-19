Will Hims & Hers Health Inc. (HIMS) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Hims & Hers Health Inc. (NYSE: HIMS) is 71.61% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.72 and a high of $12.04 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HIMS stock was last observed hovering at around $9.97 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.03% off its average median price target of $12.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 26.67% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -37.5% lower than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $11.00, the stock is 11.95% and 14.06% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 15.36 million and changing 10.33% at the moment leaves the stock 58.17% off its SMA200. HIMS registered 117.39% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 130.61%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.45 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$29.67.

The stock witnessed a 12.94% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 43.23%, and is 15.18% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.07% over the week and 4.57% over the month.

Hims & Hers Health Inc. (HIMS) has around 651 employees, a market worth around $2.36B and $526.90M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -12.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 304.41% and -8.65% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-22.00%).

Hims & Hers Health Inc. (HIMS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Hims & Hers Health Inc. (HIMS) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Hims & Hers Health Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/08/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 44.30% this year.

Hims & Hers Health Inc. (HIMS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 206.16M, and float is at 155.83M with Short Float at 14.38%.

Hims & Hers Health Inc. (HIMS) Insider Activity

A total of 56 insider transactions have happened at Hims & Hers Health Inc. (HIMS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 32 and purchases happening 24 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Baird Melissa,the company’sChief Operating Officer. SEC filings show that Baird Melissa sold 10,233 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 06 at a price of $9.89 per share for a total of $0.1 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.44 million shares.

Hims & Hers Health Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 05 that Baird Melissa (Chief Operating Officer) sold a total of 9,633 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 05 and was made at $9.83 per share for $94699.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.45 million shares of the HIMS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 04, Baird Melissa (Chief Operating Officer) disposed off 20,432 shares at an average price of $10.08 for $0.21 million. The insider now directly holds 455,411 shares of Hims & Hers Health Inc. (HIMS).