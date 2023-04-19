Will Synchrony Financial (SYF) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF) is -7.94% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $27.15 and a high of $41.88 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SYF stock was last observed hovering at around $29.96 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.29%.

Currently trading at $30.25, the stock is 4.45% and -6.51% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.39 million and changing 0.97% at the moment leaves the stock -8.70% off its SMA200. SYF registered -19.76% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -3.72%.

The stock witnessed a 6.18% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.16%, and is 1.34% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.62% over the week and 3.05% over the month.

Synchrony Financial (SYF) has around 18500 employees, a market worth around $12.95B and $17.15B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 4.95 and Fwd P/E is 5.63. Profit margin for the company is 17.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 11.44% and -27.76% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (42.90%).

Synchrony Financial is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/19/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -16.20% this year.

Synchrony Financial (SYF) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 445.30M, and float is at 425.45M with Short Float at 3.22%.

Synchrony Financial (SYF) Insider Activity

A total of 107 insider transactions have happened at Synchrony Financial (SYF) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 35 and purchases happening 72 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Schaller Bart,the company’s. SEC filings show that Schaller Bart sold 11,071 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 03 at a price of $36.25 per share for a total of $0.4 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71664.0 shares.

Synchrony Financial disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 03 that Juel Carol () sold a total of 4,490 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 03 and was made at $36.16 per share for $0.16 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 74443.0 shares of the SYF stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 02, Wenzel Brian J. Sr. () disposed off 70,434 shares at an average price of $35.48 for $2.5 million. The insider now directly holds 93,371 shares of Synchrony Financial (SYF).

Synchrony Financial (SYF): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Apple Inc. (AAPL) that is trading 0.71% up over the past 12 months and JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) that is 12.12% higher over the same period. Visa Inc. (V) is 9.78% up on the 1-year trading charts.