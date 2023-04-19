X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XFOR): These Numbers Show Where NASDAQ:XFOR Stock Is Going Next

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: XFOR) is 35.95% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.65 and a high of $2.41 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The XFOR stock was last observed hovering at around $1.18 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.17%.

Currently trading at $1.35, the stock is 45.95% and 43.90% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.93 million and changing 14.41% at the moment leaves the stock 10.36% off its SMA200. XFOR registered -4.93% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -33.17%. The firm has a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$0.37.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 60.71% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 13.45%, and is 42.09% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.48% over the week and 10.25% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 107.69% and -44.04% from its 52-week high.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XFOR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XFOR) is a “Buy”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 61.90% this year.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XFOR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 101.18M, and float is at 68.54M with Short Float at 2.76%.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XFOR) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Mostafa Adam S.,the company’sChief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Mostafa Adam S. sold 52,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 10 at a price of $0.84 per share for a total of $44100.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 93696.0 shares.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 10 that Ragan Paula (President and CEO) sold a total of 49,678 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 10 and was made at $0.84 per share for $41730.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.56 million shares of the XFOR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 10, DiBiase Mary (Chief Operating Officer) disposed off 18,192 shares at an average price of $0.84 for $15281.0. The insider now directly holds 152,714 shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XFOR).